Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Sold by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP cut its stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,326 shares during the period. Smurfit Westrock makes up approximately 16.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.80% of Smurfit Westrock worth $223,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SW opened at $40.81 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 312.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.