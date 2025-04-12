SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.69, with a volume of 3977414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,604,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,653,000 after purchasing an additional 106,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 973,410 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,196,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,221,000 after buying an additional 422,213 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

