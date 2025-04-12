SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,575,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,685,568 shares.The stock last traded at $36.58 and had previously closed at $36.93.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

