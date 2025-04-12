Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 865,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.21%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

