Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.02 and last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Suruga Bank alerts:

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 21.93%.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.