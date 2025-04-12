T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $258.67 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

