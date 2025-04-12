Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.69 and last traded at $152.28. 7,615,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 15,729,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average is $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.3% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

