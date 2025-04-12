Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.96 and last traded at $30.50. 7,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 9,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.
Technip Energies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.
Technip Energies Company Profile
Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Technip Energies
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.