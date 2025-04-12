The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.01 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 11.41 ($0.15), with a volume of 53,894 shares changing hands.
The Brighton Pier Group Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.22. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.
The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile
The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. It operates through Brighton Palace Pier; Golf; Bars; and Lightwater Valley segments. The company owns and trades Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, such as arcades and funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities.
