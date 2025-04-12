TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89. 1,027,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,709,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $678.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($20.18) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 353,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $587,145.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,890.22. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMC. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in TMC the metals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 18,726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 10,025,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,330.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,345,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,424 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TMC the metals by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,423 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 965.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 932,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844,904 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in TMC the metals by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

