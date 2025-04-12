Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 67,615 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $33.58.
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $693.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.
Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund
About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund
The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund
- What is a Dividend King?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.