Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 67,615 shares.The stock last traded at $32.45 and had previously closed at $33.58.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $693.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

