Townsquare Capital LLC Has $48.35 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $181.94 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. The firm has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.