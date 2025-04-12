Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

