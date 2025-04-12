Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,780 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Dbs Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

