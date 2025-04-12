Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,060 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $18,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after acquiring an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,605,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,214,000 after buying an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $95,580,799.20. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,816 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

ResMed Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.19 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

