Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $21.75 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,901,000 after buying an additional 158,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after purchasing an additional 608,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

