Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $166.47. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.55.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

