Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 17.2% – Here’s What Happened

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.58 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.06 ($0.18). Approximately 179,569,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,293% from the average daily volume of 12,889,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
In other news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,251.31). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
