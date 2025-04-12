Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) is Brightline Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini makes up approximately 10.8% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Tutor Perini worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 103.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.47. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

