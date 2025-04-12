Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $568.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

