Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Black Cypress Capital Management LLC

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 336,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,727,000. Seneschal Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

