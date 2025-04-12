Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 111,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 81,650 shares.The stock last traded at $239.36 and had previously closed at $246.15.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.83.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7943 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
