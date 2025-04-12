Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 111,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 81,650 shares.The stock last traded at $239.36 and had previously closed at $246.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7943 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 162,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

