Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $261.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9854 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

