Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 1,082,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,960,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics



Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

