Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 144,509 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,509 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $15,767,000. Altair Engineering comprises approximately 1.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $62,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $37,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after buying an additional 317,575 shares during the period. Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,381,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,435 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 127,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $26,209.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,796.03. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $425,040.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,512.82. This trade represents a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,847 over the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.