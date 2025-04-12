Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $82.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

