11,145 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Redfin by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,968.40. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Redfin Trading Up 0.1 %
RDFN stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.56. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
