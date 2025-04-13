1,660 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. The company has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

