2,054 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 502.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

