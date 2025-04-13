2,338 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.