26,623 Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

