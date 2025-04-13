2,885 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

