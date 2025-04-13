3,300 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

