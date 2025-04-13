33,708 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,804,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,814,000 after buying an additional 192,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.42.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.