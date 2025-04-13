3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FOX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth about $3,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

