3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

