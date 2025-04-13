3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 462 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,249,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,561 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

