405 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $493.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.72 and its 200 day moving average is $532.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

