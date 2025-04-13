51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
NYSE:COE opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of -0.26.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
