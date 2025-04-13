8,744 Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities began coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18. Primo Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

