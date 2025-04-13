A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 29th

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $548.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

