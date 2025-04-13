AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AbbVie stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

