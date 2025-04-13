Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,931 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,542,337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,654,000 after buying an additional 709,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after buying an additional 707,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

