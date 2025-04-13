Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $40.55 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $40,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.