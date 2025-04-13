Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $95.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,184,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,039,000 after acquiring an additional 704,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $80,656,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $159.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.71.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

