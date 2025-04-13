Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $81,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,495,308.62. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $153.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

