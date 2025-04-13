Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $96.35 on Friday. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.60.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

