Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $74.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

