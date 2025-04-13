Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDEC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

