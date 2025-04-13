Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.